Werenski delivered three assists Thursday in Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montral.
Werenski's ascension into superstardom continues. Yes, he's carrying a lot of responsibility with Quinn Hughes (oblique) unable to join Team USA. But Werenski was smooth as butter in his own zone, the opposition's and in transition. And two of the helpers were primary assists on power-play snipes. Werenski's talent is undeniable.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sets new career-high scoring mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Set to return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Could play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in comeback win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Collects assist in win•