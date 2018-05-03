Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Undergoes shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months
Werenski underwent shoulder surgery Thursday morning and is expected to miss 5-to-6 months, Blue Jackets beat writer Brian Hedger reports.
According to this latest report, Werenski has been hampered by this shoulder issue since an Oct. 30 contest against the Bruins. His projected recovery timeline suggests that he's likely to miss all of training camp, but him being ready for the start of the regular season seems possible if there are no setbacks over the summer. Werenski is an outstanding offensive blueliner who notched 16 goals, 21 assists (10 power-play points) and 92 blocked shots over 77 games as a second-year skater this season, though the Capitals held him in check offensively during the conference quarterfinals.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tallies three points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two-point performance Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sets franchise record Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Breaks slump•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Three helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...