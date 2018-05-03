Werenski underwent shoulder surgery Thursday morning and is expected to miss 5-to-6 months, Blue Jackets beat writer Brian Hedger reports.

According to this latest report, Werenski has been hampered by this shoulder issue since an Oct. 30 contest against the Bruins. His projected recovery timeline suggests that he's likely to miss all of training camp, but him being ready for the start of the regular season seems possible if there are no setbacks over the summer. Werenski is an outstanding offensive blueliner who notched 16 goals, 21 assists (10 power-play points) and 92 blocked shots over 77 games as a second-year skater this season, though the Capitals held him in check offensively during the conference quarterfinals.