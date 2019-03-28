Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will be active Thursday
Werenski (undisclosed) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Werenski hasn't missed a game all season, likely making him a popular choice among risk-averse fantasy players. Columbus' eighth overall pick has posted 11 goals, 32 assists and 15 power-play points through 76 games.
