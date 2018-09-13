Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will be limited in camp
Werenski (shoulder) won't participate in contact drills at the start of training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports indicated that Werenski would skip the early preseason contests, while this latest news suggests the blueliner may not suit up at all before the start of the 2018-19 campaign. At this point, there are no indications the Michigan native won't be ready for Opening Night against Detroit, although fantasy owners may want to closely monitor the situation.
