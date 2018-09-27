Werenski (shoulder) will be in the lineup against the Penguins on Friday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Columbus reports.

Werenski could see action both Friday and Saturday against Chicago in order to shake off the rust for the start of the season. The blueliner failed to reach the 40-point mark in his sophomore campaign, but has the skill set necessary to get back to that level this year.

