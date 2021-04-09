Werenski is set to undergo surgery to address an inguinal/sports hernia and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner has also been placed on injured reserve.

If Columbus was still in a good spot to make the playoffs Werenski may have continued to play through his injury, but the Blue Jackets have gone 2-7-1 in their last 10 contests, and they're currently in seventh place in the eight-team Central division with just 14 games remaining in the season. Werenski will finish the campaign having totaled seven goals and 20 points while posting a minus-9 rating in 35 games.