Werenski is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the upper-body injury he sustained during Saturday's Game 4 loss to Toronto, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Werenski has averaged a whopping 26:42 of ice time per contest through the first four games of the series, so losing him for a must-win Game 5 would be a massive blow for the Blue Jackets. Another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status should be released prior to puck drop Sunday night.