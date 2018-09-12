Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Won't appear in early preseason contests
Per coach John Tortorella, Werenski (shoulder) won't play in the Blue Jackets' early preseason games, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Werenski, who's still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, was already considered iffy for Columbus' Oct. 4 season opener against Detroit, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, it's encouraging to hear that he's only been ruled out of the Blue Jackets' early preseason matches at this point, because if he's able to appear in a few exhibition contests before the preseason comes to a close, his chances of suiting up against the Red Wings will improve dramatically. More updates on Werenski's status should be made available as his recovery continues to progress in the coming weeks.
