Werenski (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Werenski aggravated the lower-body issue during Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, and will miss his second straigh tgame. With the 24-year-old blueliner unavailable, Seth Jones will continue to quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit, with Michael Del Zotto staying in the lineup on the back end.