Werenski (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against San Jose, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Werenski will miss at least one contest with the upper-body injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Ducks. Another update on the 24-year-old defender should surface prior to Friday's game versus Ottawa.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Matches career-high point total•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tickles twine in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back in action Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Won't make trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: No-go Tuesday•