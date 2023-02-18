Gaudette was traded along with Mikhail Abramov and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, from Toronto to St. Louis in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari on Friday.

Gaudette has over 200 games of NHL experience but he's playing exclusively at the AHL level this season. He's racked up 20 goals and 34 points in 40 games with AHL Toronto. The Blues will likely bring him up to the top level to fill the new holes in the roster.