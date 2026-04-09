Blues' Adam Jiricek: Big start to OHL second round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jiricek scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 8-1 win over North Bay in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Jiricek has had two big games in the OHL postseason -- a five-point contest and Wednesday's four-point performance. He's gone scoreless in the Bulldogs' other three playoff games. Jiricek will need to improve his consistency, but he should have plenty of time to keep helping Brantford get offense from the blue line.
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