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Jiricek was assigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Jiricek spent this season with OHL Brantford, where he recorded 19 goals, 40 assists and 33 PIM across 55 regular-season appearances. The team's run in the OHL playoffs has now concluded, so Jiricek will join Springfield in the midst of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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