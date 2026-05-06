Blues' Adam Jiricek: Heading to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jiricek was assigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
Jiricek spent this season with OHL Brantford, where he recorded 19 goals, 40 assists and 33 PIM across 55 regular-season appearances. The team's run in the OHL playoffs has now concluded, so Jiricek will join Springfield in the midst of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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