Jiricek scored a goal and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Jiricek picked up the first goal of his NHL career deep into Tuesday's clash, as he rifled a shot from distance that beat Ottawa's Samuel Ersson with just under four minutes remaining in the third period. The 20-year-old Jiricek's goal was also his first career NHL point, and he currently has 12 shots on net, six hits and four blocked shots across six appearances. While the young blueliner is still adjusting to the NHL level, his goal Tuesday could spark his offensive production throughout the rest of his rookie campaign. If he continues to play alongside Philip Broberg on St. Louis' top pairing, Jiricek will be a solid stash in dynasty-based fantasy leagues moving forward.