Jiricek scored twice in OHL Brantford's 5-3 win over Barrie on Thursday.

Jiricek has a pair of two-goal games over his last three outings. The defenseman is up to 17 goals and 51 points across 48 appearances this season, showcasing some unexpectedly strong offense. He signed his entry-level deal in July of 2024, so he'll likely be headed to AHL Springfield for the 2026-27 campaign.