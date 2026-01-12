Jiricek scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 7-3 win over Windsor on Sunday.

Jiricek is coming off a successful stint with Czechia at the World Junior Championship, where he had five goals and an assist in seven games to help his country to a silver medal. He's been back with Brantford for three games, earning three goals and an assist. The defenseman is now at 13 goals and 33 points through 28 OHL contests this season.