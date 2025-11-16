Jiricek scored two goals and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Brampton on Saturday.

Jiricek extended his point streak to nine games, and four of them have been multi-point efforts. The defenseman is up to seven goals and 21 points through 18 appearances for the Bulldogs this year. His offense wasn't highly regarded prior to him getting selected 16th overall in 2024, but he's taken a massive step forward after posting just 12 points in 27 regular-season outings a year ago.