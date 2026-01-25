Jiricek logged three assists in OHL Brantford's 7-1 win over Barrie on Sunday.

Jiricek has earned six helpers over his last six games. Overall, he's produced 13 goals and 39 points in 34 appearances for the Bulldogs. Jiricek's offense has taken a massive step forward, which is great news for the Blues, who may have a better prospect on their hands than initially expected when they selected him 16th overall in 2024.