Jiricek scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 3-1 win over Sarnia on Friday.

Jiricek has gotten off to a hot start in the junior ranks this year with three goals and four helpers, as well as a plus-10 rating, over eight games. The Czech defenseman isn't known for his offense, but it's a positive to see him take a step forward in that regard as a 19-year-old. A knee injury, as well as a stint at the World Junior Championship and another undisclosed injury, limited him to 12 points in 27 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's been healthy so far in 2025-26.