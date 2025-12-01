Kaskimaki was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Kaskimaki hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he could have a chance to suit up for the Blues in the near future since Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist) and Alexei Toropchenko (leg) are slated to miss time. Whether Kaskimaki suits up Monday against Anaheim will likely depend on whether Pius Suter (lower body), who missed Saturday's game against the Mammoth, is cleared to play. Over 16 appearances with the Thunderbirds to begin the year, Kaskimaki has recorded four goals, three assists and a minus-5 rating.