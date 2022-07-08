Kaskimaki was selected 73rd overall by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kaskimaki was one of the best skaters in the Finnish Jr. league this past season (19 goals, 40 points in 31 games). He was less noticeable, although still fine (4 points in 6 games), at the World U18s. Kaskimaki brings a nice combination of skill and determination to the table. He's an offensive player, first and foremost, but works hard to get the puck back when he doesn't have it. Kaskimaki's ceiling would appear to be the sole long-term concern here. His skill set dictates that he will likely have to fill a top-six role in order to be an effective NHL player and scouts are split as to whether or not that's in the cards.