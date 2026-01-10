Kaskimaki scored twice in AHL Springfield's 7-4 win over Hartford on Friday.

Kaskimaki has five goals and three assists over nine games after a stint in the NHL with the Blues. For the season, the Finnish forward has nine goals and 15 points through 25 appearances at the AHL level. The 21-year-old forward likely still needs a bit of time to develop, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him challenge for a full-time NHL job in 2026-27.