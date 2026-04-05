Kaskimaki scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 4-3 shootout win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Kaskimaki has five goals and seven assists over his last nine AHL outings. For the season, he's up to 18 goals, 39 points and 144 shots on net over 58 appearances. That's up from 34 points in 63 regular-season contests a year ago. Kaskimaki's growth on offense could let him push for more NHL opportunities in 2026-27.