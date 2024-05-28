Kaskimaki agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Kaskimaki should make the jump to North America next season after having spent the past two seasons playing in his native Finland for HIFK Helsinki. This past year, the 20-year-old center notched 10 goals and seven assists in 47 contests. Looking ahead to 2024-25, Kaskimaki likely will be hard-pressed to see much, if any, NHL action and should probably be expected to spend the year developing in the minors.