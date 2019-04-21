Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds another helper

Pietrangelo tallied an assist Saturday in a 3-2 Game 6 win over Winnipeg.

Pietrangelo drew the secondary assist on Jaden Schwartz's third goal of the night, as the Blues finished off the favored Jets in what many are calling an upset, rightfully so considering how far Winnipeg made it in the playoffs a season ago. Meanwhile, in six playoff contests, Pietrangelo has found the scoresheet six times, all assists.