Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds pair of helpers
Pietrangelo recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Pietrangelo helped out on the first and third of Zach Sanford's four goals in the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has slowed down with just three assists in six February games so far. For the season, Pietrangelo has 46 points (13 tallies, 33 helpers), 179 shots and 73 blocks through 57 appearances.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records 30th assist•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two-point effort against Avs•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Serves up power-play helper in win•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers two assists•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Explosive contract year continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.