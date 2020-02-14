Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds pair of helpers

Pietrangelo recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Pietrangelo helped out on the first and third of Zach Sanford's four goals in the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has slowed down with just three assists in six February games so far. For the season, Pietrangelo has 46 points (13 tallies, 33 helpers), 179 shots and 73 blocks through 57 appearances.