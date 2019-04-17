Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Assist machine

Pietrangelo dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets.

Pietrangelo quarterbacked the power play marvelously, setting up Vladimir Tarasenko for the second straight game. This extended Pietrangelo's point streak to seven games, as he has 10 assists in that span and five on the power play. The Blues find themselves with a tied series heading to Winnipeg, so Pietrangelo may need to boost his game even further to help the team regain control of the series.