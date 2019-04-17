Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Assist machine
Pietrangelo dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets.
Pietrangelo quarterbacked the power play marvelously, setting up Vladimir Tarasenko for the second straight game. This extended Pietrangelo's point streak to seven games, as he has 10 assists in that span and five on the power play. The Blues find themselves with a tied series heading to Winnipeg, so Pietrangelo may need to boost his game even further to help the team regain control of the series.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...