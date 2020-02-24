Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action
Pietrangelo (illness) had two shots and one block in 20:39 of ice time Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Wild.
Pietrangelo sat out St. Louis' previous game Friday with an illness, but was back taking his regular shift Sunday. The veteran had a quiet night in terms of the scoresheet but logged plenty of minutes at even strength and on special teams. The 30-year-old has 13 goals and 47 points after 62 games.
