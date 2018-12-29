Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in lineup
Pietrangelo (hand) said he'll be activated from injured reserve and play Saturday versus the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Pietrangelo has missed the last 11 games after suffering a fractured hand. The Blues captain has regressed this year and currently has just 11 points in 24 games with just three coming with the man advantage. Expect Pietrangelo to return to the top defensive pairing with power-play work as well.
