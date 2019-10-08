Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Buries game-winner Monday
Pietrangelo scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Pietrangelo had plenty of cage to hit after a cross-crease pass from David Perron left Frederik Andersen out of position. The blueliner has scored twice on 10 shots over three games in a positive start to the year. The goal was also Pietrangelo's 400th career point, which breaks down as 95 goals and 305 assists in 691 career games.
