Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Caps off great weekend

Pietrangelo scored a goal on eight shots and tallied three helpers in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Two of those assists came with the extra man for good measure.

This was quite the weekend for Pietrangelo, who managed to notch a whopping seven points over two games. In fact, the 28-year-old has 11 points over his last four contests. After this hot streak he has 50 points in 68 games, and he's one point away from tying his career high.