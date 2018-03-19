Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Caps off great weekend

Pietrangelo scored a goal on eight shots and tallied three helpers in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Two of those assists came with the extra man for good measure.

This was quite the weekend for Pietrangelo, who managed to notch a whopping seven points over two games. In fact, the 28-year-old has 11 points over his last four contests. After this hot streak he has 50 points in 68 games, and he's one point away from tying his career high.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories