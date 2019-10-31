Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Chips in on both goals in win

Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Pietrangelo scored a highlight-reel goal two put the Blues on top 2-1 less than two minutes into the third period, and that stood up as the winner. He also set up Sammy Blais' goal that opened the scoring in the second period while also leading the team in ice time, as per usual. The 29-year-old has five goals and nine points through 12 games.