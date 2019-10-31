Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Chips in on both goals in win
Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Pietrangelo scored a highlight-reel goal two put the Blues on top 2-1 less than two minutes into the third period, and that stood up as the winner. He also set up Sammy Blais' goal that opened the scoring in the second period while also leading the team in ice time, as per usual. The 29-year-old has five goals and nine points through 12 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.