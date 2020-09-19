Pietrangelo and the Blues have reportedly cut off their contract negotiations according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Of course, nothing is set in stone as there are about three weeks before Pietrangelo would hit the open market, but this could have a huge impact on this offseason. Should he become an unrestricted free agent, the 30-year-old blueliner would be one of the most sought-after names available. If the contract talks truly are finished, expect the Blues to shop his rights around over the next couple of weeks.