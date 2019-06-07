Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Dishes assist
Pietrangelo collected an assist and three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.
Pietrangelo is up to 14 helpers and 16 points in 24 games, providing a strong offensive presence from the blue line in the postseason. He's added 71 shots and 44 blocked shots in the playoffs.
