Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Dishes assist

Pietrangelo collected an assist and three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Pietrangelo is up to 14 helpers and 16 points in 24 games, providing a strong offensive presence from the blue line in the postseason. He's added 71 shots and 44 blocked shots in the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories