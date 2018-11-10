Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Diversified stat line Friday
Pietrangelo registered the game-winning goal, a plus-2 rating, four shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Pietrangelo excelled in all facets of the game against a Stanley Cup favorite. He now has five points and a plus-4 rating in the last five games while blocking 16 shots in that span. The Blues' captain got off to a slow start but it appears he's getting more comfortable in his role. He'll look to continue the trend against the Wild on Sunday.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records another multi-point game•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Multi-point night on Saturday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Redirects eight shots in narrow loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Paces squad in ice time•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Finishes excellent multi-faceted season•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Caps off great weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...