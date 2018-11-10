Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Diversified stat line Friday

Pietrangelo registered the game-winning goal, a plus-2 rating, four shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo excelled in all facets of the game against a Stanley Cup favorite. He now has five points and a plus-4 rating in the last five games while blocking 16 shots in that span. The Blues' captain got off to a slow start but it appears he's getting more comfortable in his role. He'll look to continue the trend against the Wild on Sunday.