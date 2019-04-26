Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Draws power-play assist

Pietrangelo picked up an assist on the man advantage as well as four PIM and three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Pietrangelo has seven helpers in as many games in the postseason, adding 15 blocked shots and 20 shots on goal. He's averaging over 24 minutes a night as the Blues' top-pairing defenseman, making him a strong choice for DFS formats throughout the playoff run.