Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Evidently not far from return

Pietrangelo (hand) is not ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, though he adds the defenseman is close to game action.

Pietrangelo has effectively been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Sabres, but it's highly encouraging that his return is in sight since he underwent surgery only two weeks ago. If possible, keep him stashed on fantasy IR until the Blues activate the veteran defenseman.

