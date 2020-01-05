Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Explosive contract year continues
Pietrangelo scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Both of Pietrangelo's points came with the man advantage, and the captain now has 35 points -- 17 on the power play -- through 43 games. The 29-year-old -- he'll turn 30 in February -- is averaging 24:00 of ice time per contest, and the Blues would be lost without his two-way play. Every stellar performance is a delight for Blues faithful, but it continues to cast doubt unto whether the team can afford to re-sign him before he's an unrestricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: One of each in loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers two more points•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets up two power-play goals•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Produces power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.