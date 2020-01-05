Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Explosive contract year continues

Pietrangelo scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Both of Pietrangelo's points came with the man advantage, and the captain now has 35 points -- 17 on the power play -- through 43 games. The 29-year-old -- he'll turn 30 in February -- is averaging 24:00 of ice time per contest, and the Blues would be lost without his two-way play. Every stellar performance is a delight for Blues faithful, but it continues to cast doubt unto whether the team can afford to re-sign him before he's an unrestricted free agent this summer.