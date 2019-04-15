Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Fills box score in Game 3
Pietrangelo registered two helpers, four PIM, three shots and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3.
Pietrangelo has been on fire since the end of the regular season, now recording nine assists over his last six appearances. Four of the helpers have come in the playoffs, along with nine shots on goal and seven blocks. He's a strong option on the blue line while he's running hot.
