Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Finds scoresheet in OT loss

Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Pietrangelo's point shot took a deflection on its way to the net before eventually winding up behind Devan Dubnyk. It would be the only goal Minnesota's netminder would permit Sunday. As for the 29-year-old blueliner's point total this season, Pietrangelo's ninth goal of the campaign moves him up to 27 points in 51 games (averaging 0.52 points per game in 2018-19).