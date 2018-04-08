Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Finishes excellent multi-faceted season

Pietrangelo dished out four hits and added a helper in Saturday's season finale against the Avalanche.

In his eighth full season in the Blues, Pietrangelo notched career highs in goals (15), points (54), shots on goal (216) and blocked shots (164) through 78 games. However, as the captain, Pietrangelo missed his ultimate goal of leading his squad to the playoffs. Still, the 28-year-old's stat line proves he's an underrated defenseman in the fantasy realm.