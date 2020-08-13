Pietrangelo picked up a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Pietrangelo assisted on a David Perron goal in the first period, giving the former his first point in four postseason games. The 30-year-old Pietrangelo has added 12 shots, nine blocked shots and six PIM. He had 16 goals and 52 points during the regular season -- the Blues' captain will need to make a bigger impact on the scoresheet if they are to tie the series at one in Friday's Game 2.