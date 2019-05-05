Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Gets things going

Pietrangelo opened the scoring Sunday, putting home his second goal of the playoffs in a 4-1 win over Dallas.

The Blues' captain scored just over a minute after the opening puck drop. Pietrangelo's second snipe of the playoffs was eventually washed out by Tyler Seguin's fourth goal of the postseason, coming at 11:35 of the first period. Ultimately, the visitors would add three more unanswered goals to force a Game 7 back in St. Louis on Tuesday.