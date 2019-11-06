Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Helper in overtime win

Pietrangelo recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Pietrangelo served up the primary assist on Jaden Schwartz's overtime goal, which came on a three-on-none rush for the Blues. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to a good start in 2019-20 with five goals, six helpers, 45 shots and 21 blocks in 16 games. Four of Pietrangelo's points have come on the power play.