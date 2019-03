Pietrangelo scored his 11th goal of the season on five shots in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

The defenseman now has goals in three of his last four games. Pietrangelo has experienced a dip in production this season, with 30 points from 54 contests, but he has done better recently. He has a chance to reach 40 points if he can play at his career-average pace down the stretch.