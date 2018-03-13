Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Keeps contributions coming

Pietrangelo had another strong showing in Monday's win, posting two assists in a 4-2 win over Anaheim.

For the most part, you know what you're getting with Pietrangelo each year: a solid defenseman who can set up his teammates well and is good for about 45 points a season. He's close to that number and could break 50 for just the third time in his career, and if you're in need of assists, he's someone who should be in your lineup.