Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Keeps on rolling despite team loss
Pietrangelo contributed a pair of secondary assists Thursday -- including his factoring into the game's first goal on the power play -- but the Blues lost to the Panthers 5-2 on the road.
The prolific Canadian rearguard is off to a terrific start, as he's posted two goals and six assists to complement three man-advantage assists through five games. Pietrangelo seems to be picking his spots well, as evidenced by his shooting percentage of 8.3, and he now sits in a five-way tie with Detroit's defenseman Mike Green, young Chicago winger Ryan Hartman, and the venerable Capitals duo, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
