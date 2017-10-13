Play

Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Keeps on rolling despite team loss

Pietrangelo contributed a pair of secondary assists Thursday -- including his factoring into the game's first goal on the power play -- but the Blues lost to the Panthers 5-2 on the road.

The prolific Canadian rearguard is off to a terrific start, as he's posted two goals and six assists to complement three man-advantage assists through five games. Pietrangelo seems to be picking his spots well, as evidenced by his shooting percentage of 8.3, and he now sits in a five-way tie with Detroit's defenseman Mike Green, young Chicago winger Ryan Hartman, and the venerable Capitals duo, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories