Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads charge in blowout

Pietrangelo scored two goals and notched an apple in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils.

This was the Blues' biggest blowout of the season since they beat the Blackhawks 7-3 in October. That was also Pietrangelo's last three-point game. It's no secret that Pietrangelo isn't living up to expectations on the blue line this season, but he's getting back on track with five points during the Blues' seven-game winning streak. They'll need him to keep producing going forward, and fantasy owners should be comfortable trusting him again.