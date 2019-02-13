Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads charge in blowout
Pietrangelo scored two goals and notched an apple in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils.
This was the Blues' biggest blowout of the season since they beat the Blackhawks 7-3 in October. That was also Pietrangelo's last three-point game. It's no secret that Pietrangelo isn't living up to expectations on the blue line this season, but he's getting back on track with five points during the Blues' seven-game winning streak. They'll need him to keep producing going forward, and fantasy owners should be comfortable trusting him again.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pointless in three straight•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in lineup•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status for Saturday unclear•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Evidently not far from return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...