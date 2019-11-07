Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads team with three points

Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal and added a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Pietrangelo's first assist also came on the man advantage -- it was originally scored as his goal but credited to Jaden Schwartz for tipping in the blast. The defenseman then found twine in the second period and added a helper on Ivan Barbashev's shorthanded empty-netter to close the scoring. Pietrangelo has been arguably the best player for the Blues with six goals and 14 points through 17 games in 2019-20.