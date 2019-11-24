Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp on power play
Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
Pietrangelo's third-period tally, the 100th goal of his career, brought the Blues within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The defenseman is up to seven goals and 19 points in 24 contests this season. He's added 66 shots on goal and 31 blocked shots. The goal was also his 10th power-play point in 2019-20 -- Pietrangelo had 15 points with the man advantage last year.
